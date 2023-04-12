Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly had his no-hit bid broken up in the seventh on Tuesday when Milwaukee's Willy Adames led off the inning by smashing a homer to center field for the game's first run.

Kelly walked the next two batters and was pulled for right-handed reliever Miguel Castro.

Kelly finished his outing with seven strikeouts and four walks in six-plus innings. The veteran got some help from Josh Rojas in the sixth, when the third baseman charged in on a softly hit grounder and threw out the speedy Joey Wiemer.

Center fielder Alek Thomas made a nice catch in the fourth, running straight back to the wall before catching a liner from Rowdy Tellez.

Brewers starter Corbin Burnes was nearly as good, giving up one hit and striking out eight through six innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports