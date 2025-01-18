Merrick Garland exits with his record under scrutiny and the Justice Department bracing for upheaval

''What Merrick Garland had to deal with: confronting Jan. 6 and its aftermath, the investigations into the president's son ... it's just a series of almost impossible decisions that were going to have huge ramifications for the country and the body politic,'' said Vanita Gupta, the third-highest ranking Justice Department official under Garland until leaving government last year. ''I just don't think any AG in recent time has had to confront that constellation of really, really difficult questions."