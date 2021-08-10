A massive oak tree that for years stood watch over a St. Paul neighborhood playground is gone.

The tree, located near the play area at Merriam Park Recreation Center, fell sometime overnight Saturday, according to Clare Cloyd, Parks and Recreation Department spokeswoman. The cause? A combination of the weekend storm and suspected root rot, she said.

Crews removed the tree around 1 p.m. Monday — a routine storm damage response. By late afternoon just a stump, dirt and grass remained, and sun beat down on the space between the playground and the baseball diamond.

The Parks Department removes trees from public property if they are dead or dying; deemed structurally hazardous; would be structurally compromised by street construction; or are infested with an invasive species or pathogen, such as emerald ash borer, which has claimed thousands of St. Paul trees.

To report a downed or damaged public tree — on a boulevard or in a park — call St. Paul Forestry at 651-266-6400, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays, or e-mail forestry@ci.stpaul.mn.us. For after hours tree emergencies, call 651-266-9700.

Zekriah Chaudhry • 612-673-7186

Zoë Jackson • 612-673-7112