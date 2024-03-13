MERIDEN, Conn. ? A Connecticut police officer was suspended for five days and arrested on assault charges after punching a motorist during an altercation while off duty in December.

Dash cam video obtained by WTIC-TV, FOX 61, following a freedom of information request, shows Meriden police Corporal Allen Ganter punching the motorist, Thomas Brocuglio, in the face through his driver's side window after the two argued on December 8, 2023, over why Ganter wasn't turning right at a red light.

Ganter is seen waving his badge and arguing there is no right turn on red at the intersection in Rocky Hill, even though there is no sign indicating that.

Ganter threatens to write a ticket. Brocuglio, who had honked his horn at Ganter, accuses the officer of having been distracted on his phone and asks for his badge number, just before the punch is thrown.

''You are going to get arrested for assaulting a civilian,'' Brocuglio said.

Ganter was charged with 3rd-degree assault and breach of peace. Court records show he was placed in a probation program and is due back in court next January.

Meriden police said Ganter violated the department's rules of conduct and he was suspended for five days without pay. He also is required to attend mandatory de-escalation training for three years.

The department did not return a telephone call Wednesday seeking additional comment.