Mercury overcome an 18-point first-half deficit to beat the Sparks 85-80

LOS ANGELES — Satou Sabally had 24 points, nine rebounds and four steals, Kathryn Westbeld and Kitija Laksa each scored 15 and the Phoenix Mercury overcame an 18-point first-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Sparks 85-80 on Sunday.
Westbeld made an open 3-pointer from the top of the key with 2:11 left in the third quarter to give the Mercury their first lead, 58-57, since it was 14-13 in the opening frame. Sabally added two free throws to cap Phoenix's 23-7 run.
Los Angeles guard Kelsey Plum forced a jump ball with 1:06 left in the fourth and the Sparks took possession. Los Angeles had three chances at the other end, trailing 80-78, but Plum missed a 3-pointer and a free-throw line jumper before turning it over on a drive into the lane.
Laksa made two free throws for Phoenix with 18.9 left and Westbeld added two at 9.9 for an 84-80 lead.
Sami Whitcomb made three of Phoenix's 12 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. Monique Akoa Makani had 10 points and six assists for the Mercury (5-2).
Odyssey Sims led Los Angeles (2-6) with 32 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Plum was 4 of 19 from the field for 15 points, and Dearica Hamby had 15 points and eight boards.
Los Angeles, which led 47-29 with 2:54 left before halftime, went 8 of 20 from 3-point range in the first half before missing all 15 attempts after the break.
