PHOENIX — Diana Taurasi and Sophie Cunningham each scored 23 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the New York Liberty 84-81 on Thursday night.
Skylar Diggins-Smith hit four free throws in the final 22.6 seconds for Phoenix (10-14). Diggins-Smith finished with 13 points and nine assists, and Shey Peddy had 13 points and four steals.
The Mercury never trailed.
Sabrina Ionescu led New York (9-13) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Natasha Howard and Stefanie Dolson each scored 16 points.
