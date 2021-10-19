PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury were fined $10,000 on Tuesday by the WNBA for violating the league's rules on postgame media interview access following Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.
The Mercury's players — including stars Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith — didn't do interviews after Chicago's series-clinching 80-74 win on Sunday. The $10,000 fine is the biggest in league history for a media infraction.
___
More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Wild surge past Jets 6-5 in OT on Eriksson Ek's hat trick
Joel Eriksson Ek had a hat trick for Minnesota, tying the game with 59 seconds remaining in regulation and winning it on a power play in overtime to stun the Winnipeg Jets 6-5 in a raucous home opener for the Wild on Tuesday night.
Sports
Barkov breaks tie in 3rd, Panthers defeat Lightning 4-1
Aleksander Barkov scored the go-ahead goal 3:40 into the third period and the Florida Panthers won their third straight game by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Tuesday night.
Sports
LEADING OFF: Red Sox quickly finish off starters in playoffs
A look at what's happening around the majors on Wednesday:
Sports
Sabres rally to beat Canucks, improve to 3-0
Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson scored 23 seconds apart in the third period and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Devils deal Kraken 4-2 loss ahead of Seattle's home opener
Rookie Dawson Mercer and Damon Severson scored first-period goals and Jonathan Bernier made 27 saves, leading the New Jersey Devils to a 4-2 win over the expansion Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.