Among the many lingering mysteries of the universe: why thunderstorms are mysteriously attracted to holiday weekends. There must be an explanation, but as of yet scientists have no answers.

Last weekend's storm over-performed expectations, with a broad swath of 2-4 inches of rain - a month's worth in many communities. Springs are trending wetter over time, and Sunday was Exhibit A.

After a long cool drink lawns, fields and flowers will experience a dry spell into Thursday, as temperatures slowly mellow. Each day will be a little milder, with a shot at 80F by Saturday. No all-day washouts are expected for the holiday weekend, with the best chance of a few T-storms Friday, again Sunday. But as they like to say, your results may vary. If you're looking for confidence levels Memorial Day Monday stands the best chance of a dry sky.

One benefit of a cool, dry bias in recent months: a dearth of severe storms. No watches. No warnings. No damage. Enjoy this extended intermission - our good luck can't last forever.

Storm Total Overview. Check out this excellent interactive map from the National Weather Service to get a sense of how much rain fell across the state.

Storm Totals. 4.85" at Dennison and 4.78" at Northfield? Impressive amounts - over a month's worth of rain in 36 hours for many counties over central and southern Minnesota. Check out the list of rainfall totals here, courtesy of weather.gov.

Weekend Soaker. The CoCoRaHS rainfall network has the highest granularity of rainfall reports I've seen from backyard weather stations around the region. Check out all the towns that picked up over 3" of rain over the weekend (it's a long list!).

Slow Warming. After a couple of cool days temperatures will finally rebound later this week with a good shot at 80 degrees by the weekend. The sun angle is too high for it to stay cool for long. Map sequence above: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Flirting with 80F. ECMWF (above) suggests a few 80-degree highs, as early as Saturday, with a few more days of relative warmth early next week.

A Cooling Cut-Off? Not buying it just yet but NOAA's GFS model carves out an impressive cut-off low over eastern Canada and New England by early June, suggesting a cool bias as we start next month. Let's see a few more runs before buying into this solution.

Praedictix Briefing: Issued Monday, May 18th, 2020:

Tropical Storm Arthur continues to approach eastern North Carolina this morning with sustained winds of 45 mph. This system will continue to bring stronger winds and heavy rain to eastern North Carolina today – especially across the Outer Banks – before Arthur turns away from the United States.

Super Typhoon Amphan in the Bay of Bengal has quickly strengthened over the past 24 hours. While there will be some weakening before landfall Wednesday in eastern India and Bangladesh, destructive winds, heavy rain, and storm surge flooding is expected.

Latest On Arthur. We’re continuing to track Tropical Storm Arthur making a close approach to the North Carolina coast as we go throughout the day. The system remains somewhat unorganized, but heavy rain bands and gusty winds are impacting portions of eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia this morning. As of the 8 AM EDT update from the National Hurricane Center, the center of Arthur was located 50 miles east-southeast of Morehead City, NC, or 50 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, NC, and moving to the north-northeast at 15 mph. The system had sustained winds of 45 mph. Through 8 AM, Beaufort had picked up 2.75” of rain in the past 24 hours with Bogue receiving 2.47”. MCAS Cherry Point had a peak wind gust of 43 mph this morning at 2:54 AM.

Arthur Track. Arthur will continue off to the northeast as we head throughout the day with an increase in forward speed, continuing to bring the center of the storm close to the eastern North Carolina coast. The system will then turn away from the United States into tonight and Tuesday, potentially impacting Bermuda Wednesday and Thursday. Some strengthening is possible over the next few days, but the system is expected to lose tropical characteristics tomorrow.

Tropical Storm Warnings. Tropical Storm Warnings remain in place across portions of eastern North Carolina as Arthur makes a close approach to the Mid-Atlantic. Along the coast, the warnings are in place from Surf City to Duck, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

Potential Wind Gusts. The strongest wind gusts are expected across the Outer Banks as we go throughout the day with wind gusts up to 65 mph through the afternoon hours possible.

Rainfall Forecast. This system will continue to produce the potential of at least 1-2” of rain across portions of eastern North Carolina, including the Outer Banks, as we head through today and tonight before the system pushes away from the United States. A different system will produce rounds of heavy rain through the middle of the week across western North Carolina and northern South Carolina, with the potential of 3”+ in some locations.

Super Typhoon Amphan. We are also tracking Super Typhoon Amphan in the Bay of Bengal, which has quickly strengthened from the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane Sunday afternoon (local time) with 75 mph wind to a storm with 160 mph Monday afternoon – the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane. While it is likely at or near peak strength right now, it is expected to remain a strong cyclone as it approaches portions of eastern India and Bangladesh with winds of 90 mph forecasted for the midday hours Wednesday right before landfall. This system will produce destructive winds, heavy rain, and storm surge flooding. The India Meteorological Department has issued a Cyclone Warning for West Bengal and north Odisha coasts.

Here is a link to the latest bulletins from the:

Storm Surge Concerns. The India Meteorological Department is warning that a storm surge of 4-5 meters (13-16 feet) above astronomical tide will be possible along the coast as Amphan makes landfall Wednesday.

Rain Concerns. Very heavy rain is expected to fall along the track of Amphan, bringing the potential of flooding along with it.

D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix.

Tornado Alley in the Plains is an Outdated Concept. The South is Even More Vulnerable, Research Shows. Capital Weather Gang talks the trend for more (big) tornadoes south and east of traditional Tornado Alley; here's an excerpt: "...In recent years, the South has come to prominence for its encounters with violent tornadoes. As recently as Easter weekend, an outbreak of more than 150 tornadoes wrought havoc across Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and even into the Carolinas. A week later, a high-end EF4 tornado struck near the previous hardest-hit counties in Mississippi, marking the third EF4 to hit within a 15-mile radius over the course of seven days. Meteorologists argue this corridor of enhanced tornado activity across the South isn’t just another tornado hot spot — it’s a bona fide extension of Tornado Alley. In fact, many atmospheric scientists say the term “Tornado Alley” is a misnomer and fails to convey where the greatest tornado risks may lie. Some contend portions of the South are among the most vulnerable to tornadoes in the world..."

Map credit above: "Average path length of tornadoes within 25 miles of a point. Note that while the greatest density of tornadoes occurs in Oklahoma, tornadoes in Mississippi carve longer tracks, and the risk of being impacted there is greater. Tornado data between 1950 and 2018 was utilized." (P. Grady Dixon)

Coronavirus Threatens to Suffocate U.S. Hurricane Response. I worry about the implications of combining rushed hurricane evacuations with coronavirus avoidance. Here's a clip from . I worry about the implications of combining rushed hurricane evacuations with coronavirus avoidance. Here's a clip from Thomson Reuters Foundation : " As the June 1 start of hurricane season inches nearer, U.S. emergency managers are gearing up for the possibility of a more active than normal storm season as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic at the same time. The combined threat could make managing both crises more difficult as the stretched-thin Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and local emergency authorities grapple with the country's worst health and economic crisis in decades, they say. "When you have a crisis of this magnitude, if you have another crisis, a hurricane-level crisis, even a terrorist attack or something like that right now, it could cause a lot of challenges," said Jared Maples, director of New Jersey Homeland Security..."

The Coronavirus Pandemic and Loss of Aircraft Data are Taking a Toll of Weather Forecasting. The models are wonkier than usual, and there may be a good reason. Here's a clip from . The models are wonkier than usual, and there may be a good reason. Here's a clip from Capital Weather Gang : "...According to the WMO, when operating at full capacity, the global aircraft-based observing system produces over 800,000 weather observations per day using planes from 43 airlines and several thousand aircraft in all. In the U.S., as of April 20, “the daily output of meteorological data from U.S. commercial aircraft has decreased to approximately one quarter of normal levels,” according to NOAA spokesman Chris Vaccaro. When at full capacity, aircraft soundings, as such data is known, dwarf the volume of the twice-a-day weather balloons launched from 900 weather stations around the world. In a typical year in the United States, more than 3,500 commercial aircraft provide more than 250 million observations per year, according to a NOAA statement (not every aircraft in the sky is part of the observing network)..." Image credit : " The steep drop in aviation observations from various networks, including AMDAR." (WMO/Canadian Meteorological Center.) This App Shows Storm Surge Damage Before Flooding Begins. Scientific American has an interesting post (with news of a weather app I don't have for some odd reason). Here's an excerpt: " ...While AR simulations are still an emerging technology, experts say they could help fill a long-standing knowledge gap around flood risk, flood-zone mapping and flood mitigation, experts say. The “Storm Surge AR” app, developed by the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colo., allows users to visualize flood impacts from a bird’s-eye view over a property, explore a home’s condition under different flood conditions and assess the outcomes of flood mitigation strategies like sandbagging. By using location services, the app allows users to evaluate their own homes, with floodwaters graphically superimposed over the property..." Image credit : "A screenshot from the "Storm Surge AR" app." Credit: UCAR.

The Coming Disruption to Higher Eduction. Coronavirus may be an inflection point, accelerating a more sustainable (and affordable) model for universities that team with major corporations, according to a post at Intelligencer: "...Now, Galloway, a Silicon Valley runaway who teaches marketing at NYU Stern School of Business, believes the pandemic has greased the wheels for big tech’s entrée into higher education. The post-pandemic future, he says, will entail partnerships between the largest tech companies in the world and elite universities. MIT@Google. iStanford. HarvardxFacebook. According to Galloway, these partnerships will allow universities to expand enrollment dramatically by offering hybrid online-offline degrees, the affordability and value of which will seismically alter the landscape of higher education. Galloway, who also founded his own virtual classroom start-up, predicts hundreds, if not thousands, of brick-and-mortar universities will go out of business and those that remain will have student bodies composed primarily of the children of the one percent..."

AP Exclusive: CDC Guidance More Restrictive Than White House. AP News explains: "Advice from the top U.S. disease control experts on how to safely reopen businesses and institutions during the coronavirus pandemic was more detailed and restrictive than the plan released by the White House last month. The guidance, which was shelved by Trump administration officials, also offered recommendations to help communities decide when to shut facilities down again during future flareups of COVID-19. The Associated Press obtained a 63-page document that is more detailed than other, previously reported segments of the shelved guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It shows how the thinking of the CDC infection control experts differs from those in the White House managing the pandemic response..."

The Risks - Know Them - Avoid Them. A post from from Dr. Erin Bromage has some very good information and is worth your time: "...The reason to highlight these different outbreaks is to show you the commonality of outbreaks of COVID-19. All these infection events were indoors, with people closely-spaced, with lots of talking, singing, or yelling. The main sources for infection are home, workplace, public transport, social gatherings, and restaurants. This accounts for 90% of all transmission events. In contrast, outbreaks spread from shopping appear to be responsible for a small percentage of traced infections. Importantly, of the countries performing contact tracing properly, only a single outbreak has been reported from an outdoor environment (less than 0.3% of traced infections)..."

Mannequins Will Fill Empty Seats at This Michelin-Starred Restaurant. At least this isn't too creepy. A sign of these strange times, highlighted at Food & Wine: "...The Inn at Little Washington—the D.C.-area’s only restaurant with three Michelin stars and subject of a recent PBS documentary—has devised an unorthodox plan to help fill the void created by social distancing. When chef Patrick O’Connell reopens for dinner on May 29, the James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award Winner will be placing what a spokesperson called “theatrically dressed” mannequins at empty tables to serve as “an entertainment and design touchpoint to keep things interesting.” “I've always had a thing for mannequins—they never complain about anything and you can have lots of fun dressing them up,” O'Connell stated..."

Summer Weather Could Help Fight Coronavirus, But Won't Halt the Pandemic. The Washington Post (paywall) has a summary of new research into the impact of heat and humidity on transmission of Covid-19: "...A new working paper and database put together by researchers at Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and other institutions examines a host of weather conditions, from temperature and relative humidity to precipitation, at 3,739 locations worldwide to try to determine the “relative covid-19 risk due to weather.” They found that average temperatures above 77 degrees are associated with a reduction in the virus’s transmission. Each additional 1.8-degree temperature increase above that level was associated with an additional 3.1 percent reduction in the virus’s reproduction number, called R0, and pronounced “R naught.” That is the average number of new infections generated by each infected person. When the R0 drops below 1, an epidemic begins to wane, although it doesn’t happen overnight..."

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun. Winds: E 8-13. High: 68



WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a little nicer. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 55. High: 74



THURSDAY: Peeks of sun, pleasant. Winds: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 56. High: 73



FRIDAY: More clouds, few T-showers. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 59. High: 74



SATURDAY: Partly sunny, isolated T-storm. Winds: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 61. High: near 80



SUNDAY: Few showers, possible thunder. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 60. High: 75



MEMORIAL DAY: Plenty of lukewarm sunshine. Winds: E 5-10. Wake-up: 58. High: 76

Climate Stories...

It's Not Just the Extreme Heat. It's the Extreme Humidity. WIRED.com has a summary of new research: "...Scientists have identified thousands of previously undetected outbreaks of the deadly weather combination in parts of Asia, Africa, Australia, South America, and North America, including several hot spots along the US Gulf Coast. Humidity is more dangerous than dry heat alone, because it impairs sweating—the body’s lifesaving natural cooling system. The number of potentially fatal humidity and heat events doubled from 1979 to 2017 and are increasing in both frequency and intensity, according to the study published in Science Advances. In the US, the southeastern coastal corner from eastern Texas to the Florida Panhandle experienced such extreme conditions dozens of times, with New Orleans and Biloxi, Mississippi, the hardest hit..."

Climate Change Will Make Allergy Sufferers Suffer a Bit Longer Each Year. Massive Science has details: "...Ziska and the other researchers used the data to determine how changes in high and low temperatures associated with climate change impacted the amount of pollen in the atmosphere over the past few decades. They specifically studied pollen from flowering plants known to produce allergenic reactions in humans. They found that 71% of the locations analyzed had significant increases in the total amount of pollen produced over a season. They also found that 65% of the locations had a significant increase in the length of the pollen producing season – or the flowering period for plants in the Northern Hemisphere..."

Climate Change is Fueling Extreme Weather That Lowers Cancer Survival Rates. Here's a clip from a post at CNBC.com: "Climate change is hindering progress on cancer prevention and increasing people’s exposure to deadly carcinogens, according to a new report from scientists at the American Cancer Society and Harvard University. Hotter temperatures worldwide have fueled more frequent weather disasters like hurricanes and wildfires that release vast amounts of carcinogens into communities and delay access to cancer treatment. “The prospects for further progress in cancer prevention and control in this century are bright but face an easily overlooked threat from climate change,” scientists wrote in a new report in the journal CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians..."

One Crisis Doesn't Stop Because Another Starts. Bill McKibbon writes for The New Yorker: "...But the other crisis curves on our planet—the endless rises of temperature and carbon-dioxide concentration—show no such mercy. Just the opposite. Researchers reported last week that April of 2020 has tied for the hottest April on record, and that there is a seventy-five-per-cent chance that this year will become the hottest one ever measured for the globe as a whole. That would be remarkable, because it usually takes an El Niño warming the Pacific to vault the globe to a new record, which isn’t happening this year. In fact, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has said that February and March of 2020 were the two hottest non-El Niño months ever recorded in its temperature database. For perspective, April was the four hundred and twenty-fourth consecutive month with temperatures above the twentieth-century average, meaning that, if you’re under thirty-five, you’ve never lived through a cooler-than-usual month..."

Insurance Industry Can Find Economic Opportunity in Climate Change. Here's an excerpt from a story at PropertyCasualty360: "...Much of the economic and financial activity, particularly for the long-term ― including buying, selling, investing, borrowing and lending ― requires a degree of confidence that tomorrow will be similar to today. “But this premise is changing; we do not have a stable climate anymore,” he adds, noting that such changes are not occurring uniformly, and the risk varies across countries. The key issue is how to engage the private sector, which is focused on making a profit. “Insurance is ahead of most industries,” Brandt explains, “because the biggest losers in the battle with climate change are insurers and utilities.” He advises the financial sector ― including the insurance industry ― to take risks from the continually changing climate into consideration when making investment decisions such as capital allocation, development of products and services, and supply chain management, among others..."