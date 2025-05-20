Wires

Mental health business charged with defrauding Arizona's Medicaid program in $60 million scheme involving sober homes

Mental health business charged with defrauding Arizona's Medicaid program in $60 million scheme involving sober homes.

The Associated Press
May 20, 2025 at 7:25PM

PHOENIX — Mental health business charged with defrauding Arizona's Medicaid program in $60 million scheme involving sober homes.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

George Wendt, who played a beloved barfly on 'Cheers' and found another home onstage, dies

George Wendt, who played a beloved barfly on 'Cheers' and found another home onstage, dies.

Wires

Mental health business charged with defrauding Arizona's Medicaid program in $60 million scheme involving sober homes

Wires

Supreme Court orders Maine House to restore vote of censured GOP lawmaker who identified transgender teen athlete online