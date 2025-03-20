Men's March Madness tips off with Purdue, Creighton advancing: How to watch the best games, players

NCAA Tournament play is underway.
Purdue and Creighton were among the first teams to advance into the second round of March Madness. Louisville was one and done.
Tens of thousands filled out brackets in hopes of winning the office poll or at least a bit of respect. Who will win it all? Auburn, Duke, Florida and Houston are the top seeds.
Games to watch
Connecticut vs. Oklahoma, Friday. UConn has a chance to be the first program to win three straight NCAA titles since Hall of Fame coach John Wooden led UCLA to a seventh straight title in 1973. UConn is seeded No. 8 in the West Regional and will need to slow down Sooners freshman guard Jeremiah Fears.
Duke vs. Mount. St. Mary’s, Friday. Freshman star Cooper Flagg said he’ll be ready to play for the top-seeded Blue Devils. The All-America forward and likely No. pick in the NBA draft missed previous game with an ankle injury.
North Carolina. vs. Ole Miss, Friday. North Carolina quieted some of the controversy about its invitation to the NCAA Tournament with a 95-68 win over San Diego State in their First Four matchup. The 11th-seeded Tar Heels are a 1 1/2-point favorite over the Rebels, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.
How can I watch?