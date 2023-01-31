Texas Tech 80, No. 13 Iowa State 77 (OT): The host Red Raiders (12-10, 1-8) overcame a 59-36 deficit with 12:36 remaining to beat the Cyclones (15-6, 6-3) in overtime for their first Big 12 win of the season. Caleb Grill scored 24 points for Iowa State but missed his final three three-pointers after starting 8-for-9. One came on a frantic game-ending sequence in which the Cyclones missed a three from long range trying to force a second overtime.

No. 10 Texas 76, No. 11 Baylor 71: The host Longhorns (18-4, 7-2) ended the Bears' six-game winning streak and retained a share of first place in the Big 12. Baylor dropped to 16-6, 5-4.

In the polls

Purdue became this season's first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 men's poll after wins over Michigan and Michigan State last week.The Boilermakers (21-1) have won eight in a row since a one-point loss to Rutgers on Jan. 2. Indiana returned to the poll at No. 21.

In the women's poll, South Carolina remained No. 1 for the 32nd consecutive week. The Gamecocks, who were again a unanimous choice from the 28-member national media panel, have the fourth-longest streak ever atop the poll.

Indiana, which visits Williams Arena on Wednesday night, climbed two spots to No. 4 — best in the Big Ten. Iowa jumped four spots to sixth, and Ohio State dropped from No. 2 to No. 10.