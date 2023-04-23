Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Washington Nationals (7-13, fifth in the NL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (11-10, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-2, 6.30 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -261, Nationals +213; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Minnesota Twins after Joey Meneses' four-hit game on Saturday.

Minnesota has a 4-4 record in home games and an 11-10 record overall. The Twins have gone 4-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Washington has a 7-13 record overall and a 5-4 record in road games. The Nationals have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo has a double and five home runs for the Twins. Jose Miranda is 11-for-39 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Victor Robles has a .305 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has three doubles and a triple. Jeimer Candelario is 14-for-41 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by three runs

Nationals: 4-6, .246 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Twins: Kenta Maeda: day-to-day (ankle), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (face), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.