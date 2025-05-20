Mendoza: Frustration may have played a role in Juan Soto's lack of hustle on base hit

BOSTON —
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza wouldn't get into specifics on any conversion he had with slugger Juan Soto after a lack of hustle left him with a single rather than extra bases in New York's series opener at Boston.
Mendoza said frustration may have played a role in Soto's response to a line drive in the sixth inning Monday night that bounced high off the Green Monster as Soto stood and watched from the batter's box in the Mets' 3-1 loss.
''I think he's comfortable, but again, everything is new. Not only a new team, but there's the new contract, the expectations,'' Mendoza told reporters before the Mets played the Red Sox on Tuesday night in the second game of the series.
''That's our job as an organization, to continue to help him. But I do feel like he's in a good place. And look, it's about results, there, too. There's a lot of noise here, but he's going to be fine. He's too good of a player and we'll be right there with him.''
Mendoza sounded somewhat more understanding Tuesday than he did after the game Monday night, when he said he would have a chat with the $765 million star who is in his first season with the Mets.
''The guy's competing. I'll tell you that,'' he said. ''It happens, man. They're human.''
Mendoza said Soto isn't the first player to clang a ball off the Monster and end up with a single.