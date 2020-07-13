A police pursuit that began in early Monday in Carver County is related to a heavy law enforcement presence and closure of the Mendota Bridge.

Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud confirmed the bridge closure was related to a pursuit that began before 4 a.m., but declined to release further details. More information was expected later Monday, he said.

Both directions of the bridge spanning the Minnesota River near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the Fort Snelling historical site were closed.

Multiple agencies were still on site at 10 a.m., several hours after the bridge was shut down.

The bridge is a major commuting route for motorists who live in the southeastern suburbs. The closure affected travel between Hwys. 5 and 13, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

MnDOT said the bridge may be closed until early afternoon.