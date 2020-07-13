The Mendota Bridge is closed in both directions Monday morning because of a police incident.
Few details were immediately available, but law enforcement from multiple agencies were spotted on the bridge. The State Patrol is providing assistance on this incident, but patrol spokesman Gordon Shank said it was not his agency’s case.
The closing is affecting travel in both directions between Hwy. 5 and 13, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.
The bridge was shut down before 4 a.m.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
South Metro
Mendota Bridge closed during police incident
The bridge was shut down before 4 a.m. Few details about the incident were available.
Variety
Milwaukee council to vote on mandatory masks in public
Wearing a face covering to prevent the spread of the coronavirus may soon be mandatory in Wisconsin's largest city. The Milwaukee Common Council votes Monday on an ordinance requiring masks in public spaces.
Local
Man accused of fatally shooting pregnant woman arrested
Police have arrested a Minneapolis man charged with fatally shooting a woman who was pregnant with his child. The baby was delivered at a hospital and survived the shooting.
Coronavirus
'Return to work' COVID antibody testing comes with warning
Health officials say the evidence backing test accuracy and protectiveness from antibodies is not yet strong enough. Even the lab companies and hospitals admit they can't offer "immunity certificates" to people who have the antibodies today.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.