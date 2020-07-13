The Mendota Bridge is closed in both directions Monday morning because of a police incident.

Few details were immediately available, but law enforcement from multiple agencies were spotted on the bridge. The State Patrol is providing assistance on this incident, but patrol spokesman Gordon Shank said it was not his agency’s case.

The closing is affecting travel in both directions between Hwy. 5 and 13, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

The bridge was shut down before 4 a.m.