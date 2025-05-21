Men who escaped New Orleans jail had hourslong head start before staff knew they were gone

NEW ORLEANS — Nearly a week after 10 men escaped from a New Orleans jail by crawling through a hole behind a toilet and scaling a fence, five have been apprehended and five remain at large.
Authorities believe sheriff's employees must have aided the escape, and three have been suspended. A jail maintenance man is the only person arrested so far and is accused of helping the prisoners.
Here is a look at the timeline of events surrounding one of the largest jailbreaks in recent U.S. history:
May 15
At 10:30 p.m., the jail is locked down per standard nighttime rules.
May 16
About 12:20 a.m., prisoners yank open a cell door when the jail's lone guard is away getting food. The men escape through a hole cut behind a sink-toilet unit that they removed. Authorities haven't specified what tools were used to cut through steel bars or how the prisoners got them.
At 1:01 a.m., surveillance video captures the 10 men sprinting out of the jail, throwing blankets over a barbed wire fence and scaling it. Some of the men are then seen running across an interstate.