6 p.m. at Maryland • FS1, 100.3-FM

U tries again for first road win of season

Preview: The Gophers (13-7, 6-7 Big Ten) are looking for a third straight victory but their first on the road this season Sunday at Maryland. They have the most victories for any Division I team this season that's winless on the road and on neutral courts. Gophers coach Richard Pitino has lost eight straight Big Ten road games, six of them this season. The Terrapins (10-10, 4-9) won at Minnesota 63-49 on Jan. 23, their third win vs. a ranked opponent on the road. Maryland coach Mark Turgeon was winless at home until beating Purdue 61-60 last week, but losses to Penn State and Ohio State followed.

Players to watch: Gophers junior guard Marcus Carr scored 19 points Thursday and added to his late-game shot résumé with two three-pointers in crunch time in a 71-68 win against No. 24 Purdue at home. Carr is averaging 12.8 points on 28% shooting on the road this season, but he had 25 points in the last meeting against Maryland. Terps point guard Eric Ayala had 21 points and forward Donta Scott added 15 points and 11 rebounds in the win against the Gophers in Minneapolis.

Numbers: The Gophers shot just 30% from the field, including 5-for-23 from three-point range, in last month's loss to the Terrapins.

MARCUS FULLER