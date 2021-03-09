This time last year, Sam Heughan was in Los Angeles promoting the fifth season of his Starz hit "Outlander," the fantastical period drama that is an ode to 18th-century Scottish history, culture and diaspora.

Like many people in early 2020, he soon found himself stuck in place. As COVID-19 lockdowns went into effect around the world, the Glasgow resident remained in the United States because of uncertainty over travel safety.

But he was dreaming of Scotland. Heughan (pronounced HEW-an) spent much of his time in lockdown remotely collaborating with his former "Outlander" co-star and fellow Scot Graham McTavish on a book called "Clanlands," based on a road trip they had taken through Scotland to shoot footage for a TV pilot about the country's culture.

Released in November, the book became a bestseller. Now viewers can watch the show that resulted: "Men in Kilts," which is appearing on Starz.

The show might surprise viewers who know Heughan only as the noble Jamie Fraser, a righteous "king of all men" archetype in "Outlander." The playful travelogue showcases his lighter, more mischievous side as he and McTavish travel the countryside, bonding and occasionally bickering as they dive into Scottish food, drink, sports, dance and much more.

" 'Outlander' made me realize how much I love Scotland, how much I didn't know about Scotland," Heughan said. "But also how much I knew and learned as a child, but wasn't really aware of."

A fruitful coffee break

"Men in Kilts" came to life thanks to an off-the-cuff remark by McTavish.

"Working on 'Outlander,' I saw that people were really interested — as was I — in Scotland and in these Highland characters, especially during Seasons 1 and 2," Heughan said. "And then, by chance, I was having a coffee and a beer with Graham McTavish in Los Angeles, and he mentioned that he had an idea for a documentary show about Scotland.

"Two years ago, I just started thinking, why don't we just do it? So while shooting 'Outlander,' we managed to organize a crew and some locations and got it all together. We produced a sort of pilot episode that we could pitch to Starz and Sony Pictures Television, the producing studio, and it progressed from there."

His goal goes beyond just showing parts of his homeland. He hopes viewers pick up on his passion for the place.

"I really just wanted to share my love of Scotland and its landscape, culture and music," he said. "Like Ceilidh dancing — Scottish dancing — is just part of my heritage, but people don't know about it. And I wish everyone could go to a Ceilidh because they're the best fun ever."

Heughan and McTavish come across as having a humorous, almost familial relationship. That's the way they feel about it, too.

"We're two almost middle-aged, white males trying to prove to the other one that we've got what it takes, and we really don't," he said. "We do get on, and there's no one else in the world who I like to wind up as much. Our banter or humor is like a dysfunctional married couple."