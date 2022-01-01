WICHITA, Kan. — Josh Minott scored 15 points and DeAndre Williams and Jalen Duren added 14 points each as Memphis topped Wichita State 82-64 on Saturday.
Landers Nolley II had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists for Memphis (7-5, 1-1 American Athletic Conference. Williams led the Tigers with seven rebounds and had four assists.
Tyson Etienne had 17 points for the Shockers (9-4, 0-1). Dexter Dennis added 16 points. Ricky Council IV had 10 points.
