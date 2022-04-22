Memphis Grizzlies (56-26, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -3; over/under is 233.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Grizzlies lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Grizzlies won the last matchup 104-95 on April 21 led by 26 points from Desmond Bane, while D'Angelo Russell scored 22 points for the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are 32-20 in Western Conference games. Minnesota has a 4-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Grizzlies are 36-16 in Western Conference play. Memphis is second in the Western Conference scoring 115.6 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 24.6 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 24.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Bane is scoring 18.2 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 18.9 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 117.1 points, 39.2 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.3 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 117.7 points, 44.9 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: day to day (knee), Killian Tillie: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.