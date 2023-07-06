MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against a man charged with kidnapping a Memphis, Tennessee, school teacher during an early-morning run and killing her.
Cleotha Abston is charged with snatching Eliza Fletcher from a street near the University of Memphis on Sept. 2 and putting her in an SUV. Her body was found days later near an abandoned house. He has pleaded not guilty.
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has filed notice with the court that prosecutors will seek the death penalty, Judge Lee Coffee said.
No trial date has been set.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Nation
Despite prevention efforts, fireworks were used to target people, police in Minneapolis
Large groups of people used fireworks to target other people and police in Minneapolis over the Fourth of July holiday, even as police staffing doubled and the city took other measures to try and avoid such trouble.
Business
U.S. job openings dip to 9.8 million but remain high, showing resilience in labor market
U.S. job openings slipped in May but remained at levels high enough to illustrate that the American labor market remains resilient in the face of sharply higher interest rates.
Nation
A hiker is missing in Yosemite after being swept away by a fast-flowing creek
A hiker has been missing in Yosemite National Park since the holiday weekend after being swept away by a cold and fast-flowing creek as California's epic winter snowpack melts.
Nation
Trump valet Walt Nauta to be arraigned in classified documents case after earlier delays
Donald Trump's valet faced arraignment Thursday, accused of helping the former president hide classified documents from federal authorities.