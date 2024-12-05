WASHINGTON — Memphis police use excessive force and discriminate, Justice Department finds in probe launched after Tyre Nichols death.
Memphis police use excessive force and discriminate, Justice Department finds in probe launched after Tyre Nichols death
Memphis police use excessive force and discriminate, Justice Department finds in probe launched after Tyre Nichols death.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 5, 2024 at 12:07AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
European satellites launch from India on a mission to create artificial solar eclipses in a tech demo
European satellites launch from India on a mission to create artificial solar eclipses in a tech demo.