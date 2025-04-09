Sports

Memphis hosts Minnesota, looks to stop home skid

Minnesota Timberwolves (46-33, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (47-32, seventh in the Western Conference)

The Associated Press
April 9, 2025 at 6:03AM

Minnesota Timberwolves (46-33, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (47-32, seventh in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis looks to stop its three-game home skid with a victory against Minnesota.

The Grizzlies are 26-22 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is third in the NBA with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Zach Edey averaging 3.5 offensive boards.

The Timberwolves are 31-19 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is sixth in the NBA allowing just 109.4 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Grizzlies average 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Timberwolves allow. The Timberwolves average 113.9 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 116.8 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Jackson Jr. is shooting 48.9% and averaging 22.2 points for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Anthony Edwards is scoring 27.4 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Timberwolves. Julius Randle is averaging 17.5 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 50.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 114.9 points, 46.2 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 119.1 points, 45.3 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Zyon Pullin: day to day (knee), Jaylen Wells: out (wrist), Brandon Clarke: out for season (knee).

Timberwolves: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Sepulveda scores twice as Cruz Azul beats America to progress to the Champions Cup semifinals

Striker Angel Sepulveda scored twice, including a late winner, as Cruz Azul beat crosstown rival America 2-1 on Tuesday to progress to the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals.

Sports

Brazil gets late goal for 2-1 victory over the US women

Sports

Winnipeg Jets prospect announced retirement because of medical condition