Memphis guard Ja Morant's status for Game 4 against Thunder remains unclear

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The status of Memphis guard Ja Morant remained unknown Friday as the team faces a possible elimination game in the Western Conference series against Oklahoma City.
Morant was injured when he crashed to the floor in Game 3, an incident that contributed to the team's 114-108 loss.
Despite reports that Morant would be out for Game 4 on Saturday, interim coach Tuomas Iisalo declined to confirm that.
''They're still examining him,'' Iisalo said when asked about the guard's status, adding that Morant did not practice Friday.
Asked about the type of tests or evaluation conducted on Morant, Iisalo replied: ''I don't know. I'm not a medical person.''
Morant was on fast break with teammate Scotty Pippen when he, leaping to the basket, was struck at the feet by a stumbling Luguentz Dort. The contact led to Morant hitting the court without breaking his fall.
The play was reviewed for a excessive contact, but was deemed a common foul. Morant was sprawled on the court during the review as the medical staff and teammates checked on him.
Morant started to limp off to the locker room, but came back to shoot the free throws — in case he could return to the game — missing both. That left the Grizzlies with a 67-40 lead, an advantage that had reached 29 points moments earlier.