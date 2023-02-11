MEMPHIS – Upon his introduction in the Timberwolves starting lineup, point guard Mike Conley got a warm welcome from the crowd in Memphis, the place where Conley brought a lot of winning and left a large legacy in the first 12 seasons of his career.

The Wolves are just the third team Conley has played for in his 16 NBA seasons, and they hope he leaves a mark with them for as long he's with them. He and his new teammates began to get to know one another Thursday in a 128-107 loss to Memphis.

The Grizzlies played lights-out basketball and turned what was a close game early into a comfortable win. Ja Morant took it to the Wolves early and often and then the final bell came in the fourth quarter, when Memphis went on a 9-0 run to take a 20-point lead with 8 minutes, 27 seconds remaining. The Grizzlies shot 58% for the game. Morant had 32 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Conley finished with nine points and three assists in his first Wolves game. Jaylen Nowell had 21 for the Wolves while newly minted All-Star Anthony Edwards had 17 on 8-for-19 shooting.

Conley's first shift with the Wolves got off to a choppy start with two early turnovers as the team began the acclimation process with only a shootaround behind them. The Wolves ended up with seven turnovers in the first quarter.

Despite the miscues, the Wolves were able to generate open shots when they maintained possession, and shot 52% from the floor, 60% from three-point range to open the night. That led to a 32-31 Wolves lead after one quarter.

Neither team could assemble a run to pull away; the largest lead in the half was six until the final minutes of the second quarter.

The Grizzlies closed the half strong on a 9-2 run, and Memphis took a 69-58 lead into the half. The Grizzlies shot 59% for the half.

The Wolves cut into Memphis' lead to start the third on a 15-8 burst, but Memphis soon got back in control thanks to Morant, who was slicing and dicing no matter what the Wolves threw at him.

He had eight points and three assists in the third as Memphis re-established control and led 103-86 entering the fourth.