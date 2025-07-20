Memory cafes at the National Comedy Center ignite laughter and connection for dementia patients

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Side by side on a sofa inside the National Comedy Center, Gail and Mario Cirasunda chuckled at a clip from the 1980s sitcom ''Family Ties'' that was playing on a TV screen. The show's oldest daughter, Mallory, was introducing her unconventional artist boyfriend Nick to her bewildered television family.
''I think our daughter brought him home once. Maybe two of our daughters!'' Gail said with a laugh over coffee and donuts later.
''Five daughters, two sons,'' her husband Mario, 85, chimed in. ''Sometimes I'd wonder,'' he smiled, shaking his head at the memories of the couple's own family antics over their 59-year marriage.
Moments like this are what brought the Cirasundas to the comedy museum in western New York and the memory cafe taking place inside. The monthly events invite people with Alzheimer's, dementia, or other memory loss, and their caregivers, to spend time at the interactive museum. For visitors like Mario, who has dementia, and his wife, the scenes and artifacts from funny shows and comedians have a way of triggering shared laughs and connection, and, as comedy center staff have found, memories.
Gail, 78, treasures the moments when Mario — who still vividly recalls his childhood route to school and the names of old friends — also recollects experiences from their shared life. A 1965 blind date after Mario got out of the Navy led to seven children, 24 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, careers and moves. However, memories made over a lifetime together have become increasingly elusive over the past several years, since about the time Mario started to get lost driving and forget whether he likes a particular food.
At a recent memory cafe, the Cirasundas, from suburban Buffalo, and others spent the morning walking through the museum that was inspired by ''I Love Lucy'' star Lucille Ball in her hometown of Jamestown.
Gail kept a guiding hand on her husband's elbow as they smiled through Johnny Carson bits from ''The Tonight Show'' in the center's late night studio, browsed standup comic George Carlin's personal notes and comedian Bob Hope artifacts, and laughed out loud at a display of classic comedy props like the banana peel and pie in the face.
During a break in the museum's restaurant, the ''Family Ties'' video evoked scenes from real life.