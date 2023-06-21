A memorial service to honor Madeline Kingsbury will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday inside McCown Gymnasium at Winona State University.
The service is open to the public, though the Kingsbury family requests no cameras or recording during the service. Doors open at noon.
The memorial service will be livestreamed. Information on the livestream can be found here closer to the service.
Kingsbury disappeared under suspicious circumstances on March 31; a Fillmore County deputy found her body earlier this month south of Winona after authorities searched for her for almost 10 weeks.
Adam Fravel, Kingsbury's ex-boyfriend and the father of her children, faces second-degree murder charges for allegedly killing her.
