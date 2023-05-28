More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Sports
Canterbury Park: Race results, predictions, Star Tribune stories
Tap on the links for our racing coverage, Star Tribune handicapper Jay Lietzau's selections and race winners.
Twins
Souhan: Lewis is returning to Twins right on time
Top prospect Royce Lewis' talents are desperately needed on a team struggling to generate much offense.
Sports
Think watching sports on TV is complicated? Wait for what's next
"Turning on the game" used to be one of the easiest chores a sports fan could do. Soon you'll wish you had an engineering degree. Change is coming even faster now — potentially big, and potentially as soon as Wednesday.
www.startribune.com
Memorial Day at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.
Family and friends honored loved ones for Memorial Day at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, Minn. on Sunday, May 28, 2023.