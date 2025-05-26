Members of Latter-day Saints turn to yoga for its physical and spiritual benefits

SALT LAKE CITY — Wendy Cullum lay flat on her back completely relaxed in ''shavasana'' or ''corpse pose,'' a common closing position in a yoga class.
She and several other members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were finishing up a 90-minute session in the sanctuary of the only Hindu temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, a bucolic community about 55 miles (88 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.
This small Thursday evening yoga class at Shri Shri Radha Krishna Temple in the heart of Mormon country is an example of the embrace of yoga and meditation among members of the faith, widely known as the Mormon church.
Yoga in Sanskrit means ''union with the divine." For Cullum, her practice helps deepen her connection to her Mormon faith and God, though yoga originated as an ancient spiritual practice in India rooted in Hindu philosophy.
''When I close my eyes and focus on him during shavasana, it helps me leave all my worries behind and trust in God more,'' said Cullum, who has been practicing for five years.
She's not alone. Many Latter-day Saints who do yoga and other contemplative practices — mindfulness, breath work, meditation and more — say they are able to seamlessly integrate their faith into the process.
This is not a new phenomenon either. A 2012 survey by the Pew Research Center found 27% of members of the church believe in yoga not just as exercise, but as a spiritual practice, compared with 23% of the general public who share this belief.
Reconciling a spiritual identity crisis