Members of burned LA church bear a cross through their devastated neighborhood to mark Good Friday

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — Carrying a tall wooden cross on his shoulder, Pastor John Shaver walked down the street where his church had stood, just three months ago.
Shaver had led the 102-year-old Community United Methodist Church of Pacific Palisades for barely six months when it burned to the ground in the January wildfire that all but decimated the community. On Good Friday, Shaver and a handful of community members gathered at the gutted church site amid the grating noise of forklifts and jackhammers that were cleaning up and preparing the land for rebuilding.
They then embarked on a Good Friday ''cross walk.'' From their church to the bluffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean, they paused at nine locations reading a Bible verse at each stop — a slight departure from the traditional 14-step devotion commemorating Christ's suffering, crucifixion and death. Each station depicts a specific event in Jesus' last day, from his condemnation to death on the cross and burial.
While the church has held regular Sunday services at other locations recently, this was the first time members had set foot on the church site after the fire in which nearly 80% of the congregation, including Shaver, had lost their homes.
Remembering what was lost in the fire
Church member Christine Odionu's stopped by her burned-out condo. She said all that remained of her home was the garage. Her eyes welled up as she spoke.
''It's just too painful,'' she said. ''Easter is a time of hope. But today feels like a sorrowful day, a day of mourning.''
A longtime member of the church, 85-year-old Annette Rossilli, was among 29 people who were killed across the Los Angeles area after the wildfires fueled by dry conditions and gusting winds erupted Jan. 7.