Melody Beattie, former addict who wrote best sellers on rising beyond codependency, dies at 76

“We don’t have to take things so personally,” she would later write in her book. “We take things to heart that we have no business taking to heart. For instance, saying ‘If you loved me you wouldn’t drink' to an alcoholic makes as much sense as saying ‘If you loved me, you wouldn’t cough’ to someone who has pneumonia. Pneumonia victims will cough until they get appropriate treatment for their illness. Alcoholics will drink until they get the same.