BOZEMAN, Mont. — Quarterback Tommy Mellott ran for his third touchdown with 2:16 remaining and Montana State held off Idaho for a 20-13 victory on Saturday in a key Big Sky Conference matchup.

Montana State (9-1, 7-0 Big Sky Conference), playing in front of sold-out, 17,000-seat Bobcat Stadium, won its ninth straight game, its best since 2011. The Bobcats, ranked third in the FCS coaches poll, entered tied with Sacramento State atop the conference standings,

Mellott's 3-yard scoring run capped an eight-play, 37-yard drive lasting about four minutes. Caleb Lightbourn's 28-yard punt on the Vandals' previous series set up the short field for the Bobcats.

Zach Borisch was sacked for the fifth time when Idaho (3-7, 2-5) couldn't get past its 18 on its final series.

Mellott finished with 13 caries for 68 yards. He also scored on a 9-yard run in the first quarter and a 23-yarder in the second. He threw just two passes with one completion.

Matthew McKay was 9-of-14 passing for 104 yards for the Bobcats.

Borisch threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Terez Traynor that pulled the Vandals to 13-10 at halftime. Logan Prescott kicked field goals from 40 and 46 yards.

The Bobcats conclude their regular season facing in-state rival and ninth-ranked Montana on the road next Saturday. Idaho travels to Idaho State on Saturday.

