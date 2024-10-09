Melinda French Gates will give $250M to women's health groups globally through a new open call

This new open call will give at least 100 nonprofit organizations around the world between $1 million and $5 million in unrestricted funding. It will prioritize giving to organizations for whom that amount will make a big difference, though there is no restriction on the size of the organizations who are eligible to apply. The deadline for nonprofits to register for the open call is Dec. 3 and the application deadline, review process and final decision will stretch to the end of 2025.