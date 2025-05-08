Melinda French Gates reflects on legacy of Gates Foundation as it announces it will close in 2045

A: When you're doing this kind of work, it doesn't take long to see that solutions that seem great on paper may not work in reality. We funded community toilets in India that people — especially women —wouldn't use because they were dangerous to go to at night. We funded vaccines in Vietnam that had to be kept cold, but came in packaging that didn't fit into the small refrigerators most people had there. We funded a simple pump to help East African farmers irrigate their land, but women — who account for half of all smallholder farmers — wouldn't buy it, because they didn't want to be seen swaying their hips in the way the pump required.