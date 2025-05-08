Melinda French Gates reflects on legacy of Gates Foundation as it announces it will close in 2045

Melinda French Gates entered some of the most powerful circles while leading the foundation she co-founded with her ex-husband, Bill Gates.
She petitioned heads of state and convened other billionaires. Along with Gates, she won the trust of one of America's most admired investors, Warren Buffett, who has given more than $43 billion to the former couple's foundation.
French Gates, who studied computer science and worked at Microsoft, the company Gates created, exited the Gates Foundation last year to pursue philanthropy and investment through her own organization, Pivotal Ventures, which she started in 2015. The foundation changed its name from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation after her departure.
At an ELLE Women of Impact event in New York in April, which also launched her new memoir, French Gates said she left, in part, to respond to the U.S. rollback of women's rights.
''I thought, I want to be much more nimble than this, and I want to be able to set the agenda by myself without having to ask anybody else, and do it with my partners,'' she said.
French Gates offered written responses to The Associated Press' questions about the foundation's 25th anniversary and its decision to close in 2045. She said the former couple had always intended to spend down their resources.
''Ultimately, though," she wrote, ''the timeline was Bill's decision to make with the board of trustees.''
The following responses have been edited for length.