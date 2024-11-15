Mel Northway, a three-year starter for the Gophers men’s basketball team, died Monday.
Mel Northway played at Minneapolis Henry in high school, and his coaching and playing career extended to Belgium.
Northway, who lived in Hartselle, Ala., was 81.
After moving into the Gophers’ starting lineup as a sophomore in the 1962-63 season — freshmen were ineligible for varsity play then — the 6-8 center from Minneapolis Henry High School averaged a double-double in points and rebounds in each of his three seasons as a starter for coach John Kundla.
Northway, who was an Academic All-American in 1964, averaged 13.6 points and 11.7 rebounds in 72 games for the Gophers. He is sixth on the Gophers’ career rebounding list with 841 rebounds.
Northway was drafted by the St. Louis Hawks in the 1965 NBA draft but started the basketball program as coach and athletic director at Anoka-Ramsey Junior College.
After two years at Anoka-Ramsey, he played and coached professionally in Belgium for three seasons. He was named the top player in the Belgium League in 1968 and 1969.
He returned to Minnesota and served as an assistant to Gophers coach Bill Fitch while completing a master’s degree. He then started the basketball program at Inver Hills Junior College. After two years as the Inver Hills coach and athletic director, he became the basketball coach at Blaine High School.
After Blaine, Northway spent 20 years as athletic director and assistant principal at Neenah (Wis.) High School. He was named to the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame in 2022.
