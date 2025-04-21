Mehidy 5-for helps to trim Zimbabwe lead against Bangladesh in 1st test

SYLHET, Bangladesh — Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan claimed a five-for and Zimbabwe's lead was reduced to 25 runs by the end of day two Monday of the first test.
Half-centuries by opener Brian Bennett (57) and Sean Williams (59) led Zimbabwe to 273 and a first-innings lead of 82.
But that was down to 25 by day's end when Bangladesh reached 57-1 at stumps, with opener Mahmudul Hasan (28) and Mominul Haque (15), who hit 56 in the first innings, in the middle.
After bowling out Bangladesh for 191, Zimbabwe resumed on 67 without loss and looked set for a significant innings lead but Mehidy triggered a collapse. Zimbabwe lost its last five wickets for 80 runs.
Zimbabwe was initially unsettled by pacer Nahid Rana, who took 3-74.
Nahid struck in the day's second over. He banged one in short with searing pace and Ben Curran, unable to evade the extra bounce, fended it to short leg on 18 and 69-1. Mominul Haque dived forward to take an excellent catch.
Fellow opener Bennett was comfortable negotiating all kinds of questions the Bangladeshi bowlers threw at him. He brought up his maiden test fifty off just 56 balls by driving Hasan Mahmud's back-of-length delivery past cover point.
But Bennett was undone by Nahid's extra bounce and pace, ending a 60-ball knock which included 10 boundaries.