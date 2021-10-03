FRISCO, Texas — Phelipe Megiolaro had his first MLS shutout and FC Dallas tied 0-0 with Minnesota United on Saturday night.
The 22-year-old Megiolaro finished with six saves.
Tyler Miller had four saves for Minnesota (10-9-8).
Dallas (6-13-10) is winless, with four losses, in its last seven games.
Minnesota's Emanuel Reynoso was shown a red card for a serious foul in the 89th minute.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Rogers leads Mississippi State to 26-22 win over No. 15 A&M
Desperate for a boost after consecutive close losses, Mississippi State found a huge one by knocking off the 15th-ranked Texas A&M on Saturday night.
Colleges
Minnesota small college football roundup
Armani Carmickle caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Logan Graetz with two seconds remaining to lift Minnesota Duluth to a 26-21 NSIC victory over host MSU Moorhead.
Sports
Cornhuskers start fast in 56-7 rout against Northwestern
In the 10 years since Nebraska joined the Big Ten, the Cornhuskers' tightest games have been against Northwestern.
Sports
Middle Tennessee builds big lead, holds off Marshall 34-28
Chase Cunningham threw two touchdown passes and Middle Tennessee beat Marshall 34-28 on Saturday night.
Sports
Davis TD run lifts Portland State past Southern Utah, 20-13
Beau Kelly set up the game-winning touchdown with a 30-yard punt return, and Davis Alexander cashed in with a 10-yard run to the end zone early in the fourth quarter as the Vikings earned their first Big Sky Conference win of the season, knocking off Southern Utah 20-13 on Saturday night.