1. No. 3 Ohio State (5-0)

2. No. 8 Indiana (6-1)

3. No. 15 Northwestern (5-1)

4. No. 19 Iowa (5-2)

5. No. 25 Wisconsin (2-2)

6. Maryland (2-2)

7. Gophers (2-3)

8. Nebraska (2-4)

9. Michigan State (2-4)

10. Michigan (2-4)

11. Purdue (2-4)

12. Illinois (2-4)

13. Rutgers (2-5)

14. Penn State (2-5)

Comment: Really, after those top-five ranked teams, the rest of the conference is just chaotic. Who's to say if a 2-2 Maryland team that has missed three games from COVID-19 cancellations is better than a 2-5 Rutgers that has played all of its games and kept them all pretty close? The teams themselves probably don't even know.

Week 7 MVP

JUSTIN FIELDS, QB, OHIO STATE

The junior threw for two touchdowns and ran for another two in his team's 52-12 win at Michigan State. He had a career rushing day with 104 yards, including a long run of 44 yards to set up a score. In the pass game he was 17-of-24 for 199 yards.