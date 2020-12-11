1. No. 3 Ohio State (5-0)
2. No. 8 Indiana (6-1)
3. No. 15 Northwestern (5-1)
4. No. 19 Iowa (5-2)
5. No. 25 Wisconsin (2-2)
6. Maryland (2-2)
7. Gophers (2-3)
8. Nebraska (2-4)
9. Michigan State (2-4)
10. Michigan (2-4)
11. Purdue (2-4)
12. Illinois (2-4)
13. Rutgers (2-5)
14. Penn State (2-5)
Comment: Really, after those top-five ranked teams, the rest of the conference is just chaotic. Who's to say if a 2-2 Maryland team that has missed three games from COVID-19 cancellations is better than a 2-5 Rutgers that has played all of its games and kept them all pretty close? The teams themselves probably don't even know.
Week 7 MVP
JUSTIN FIELDS, QB, OHIO STATE
The junior threw for two touchdowns and ran for another two in his team's 52-12 win at Michigan State. He had a career rushing day with 104 yards, including a long run of 44 yards to set up a score. In the pass game he was 17-of-24 for 199 yards.