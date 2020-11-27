1. No. 3 Ohio State (4-0)

2. No. 11 Northwestern (5-0)

3. No. 12 Indiana (4-1)

4. No. 18 Wisconsin (2-1)

5. Iowa (3-2)

6. Maryland (2-1)

7. Purdue (2-2)

8. Michigan (2-3)

9. Rutgers (1-4)

10. Michigan State (1-3)

11. Illinois (2-3)

12. Gophers (2-3)

13. Nebraska (1-3)

14. Penn State (0-5)

Comment: As teams cancel more games because of COVID-19, ranking becomes murkier, especially in the bottom half of the list. One pleasant surprise this year has been Rutgers, which has fared better than the record indicates, including a 48-42 three-overtime loss to Michigan last weekend. Greg Schiano might really be turning that program toward the light, which is something to look forward to in 2021.

Week 5 MVP

BLAKE GALLAGHER, LB, NORTHWESTERN

The senior made a team-high 14 tackles in the 17-7 victory over Wisconsin, plus a sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery. That defensive effort helped the Wildcats force five Badgers turnovers and limited them to no red-zone attempts.