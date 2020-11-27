1. No. 3 Ohio State (4-0)
2. No. 11 Northwestern (5-0)
3. No. 12 Indiana (4-1)
4. No. 18 Wisconsin (2-1)
5. Iowa (3-2)
6. Maryland (2-1)
7. Purdue (2-2)
8. Michigan (2-3)
9. Rutgers (1-4)
10. Michigan State (1-3)
11. Illinois (2-3)
12. Gophers (2-3)
13. Nebraska (1-3)
14. Penn State (0-5)
Comment: As teams cancel more games because of COVID-19, ranking becomes murkier, especially in the bottom half of the list. One pleasant surprise this year has been Rutgers, which has fared better than the record indicates, including a 48-42 three-overtime loss to Michigan last weekend. Greg Schiano might really be turning that program toward the light, which is something to look forward to in 2021.
Week 5 MVP
BLAKE GALLAGHER, LB, NORTHWESTERN
The senior made a team-high 14 tackles in the 17-7 victory over Wisconsin, plus a sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery. That defensive effort helped the Wildcats force five Badgers turnovers and limited them to no red-zone attempts.