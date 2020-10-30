BIG TEN RANKINGS

1. No. 3 Ohio State (1-0)

2. No. 9 Wisconsin (1-0)

3. No. 13 Michigan (1-0)

4. No. 17 Indiana (1-0)

5. No. 18 Penn State (0-1)

6. Purdue (1-0)

7. Iowa (0-1)

8. Northwestern (1-0)

9. Gophers (0-1)

10. Nebraska (0-1)

11. Rutgers (1-0)

12. Michigan State (0-1)

13. Illinois (0-1)

14. Maryland (0-1)

Comment: Very bizarre to rank Rutgers several rungs up from the bottom, but the second-wave Greg Schiano era started off with a great 38-27 win at Michigan State. Felt right to put Wisconsin at No. 2, but a little bittersweet knowing that won’t hold into next week without a game.

MEGAN RYAN