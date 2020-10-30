BIG TEN RANKINGS
1. No. 3 Ohio State (1-0)
2. No. 9 Wisconsin (1-0)
3. No. 13 Michigan (1-0)
4. No. 17 Indiana (1-0)
5. No. 18 Penn State (0-1)
6. Purdue (1-0)
7. Iowa (0-1)
8. Northwestern (1-0)
9. Gophers (0-1)
10. Nebraska (0-1)
11. Rutgers (1-0)
12. Michigan State (0-1)
13. Illinois (0-1)
14. Maryland (0-1)
Comment: Very bizarre to rank Rutgers several rungs up from the bottom, but the second-wave Greg Schiano era started off with a great 38-27 win at Michigan State. Felt right to put Wisconsin at No. 2, but a little bittersweet knowing that won’t hold into next week without a game.
MEGAN RYAN
