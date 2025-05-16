Review: Rising country star Megan Moroney sets records at Minneapolis Armory

Rising country star Megan Moroney set three records Thursday night at the sold-out Armory in Minneapolis:
1) for the most merchandise sold at an Armory concert (topping Gracie Abrams);
2) for the most singingalong-est crowd at the Armory (topping Olivia Rodrigo);
3) for the longest time to clear security at the Armory because concertgoers had to remove their cowboy boots and hats before going through metal detectors. Do you know how many young women wore white cowgirl boots like Moroney does? That might be a record, too.
The sound of 7,000 mostly tween, teen and young women (and their moms) singing along at the top of their lungs makes 95 minutes of mostly ballads — sad ones, at that — seem more energetic than it should, making the show seem better than its pacing and conception.
Moroney’s Am I Okay Tour was a slick modern country presentation with modest production that left the crowd buzzing on a too-late-to-be-out school night, thanks to Moroney’s smartly crafted songs and her winsome persona.
A sparkly vision in sky blue and rhinestones, Moroney, 27, turned on the charm by waving cutely, rolling her eyes and sashaying around the stage in her tall white cowgirl that almost reached her knees. Her cutest moment came when she brought a young fan named Regan onstage during “Miss Universe” and crowned the aspiring dermatologist Miss Am I Okay Minneapolis.
Moroney is early Taylor Swift meets Olivia Rodrigo with the feistiness of Shania Twain and the girliness of Sabrina Carpenter but without any of the energy of all of the above.