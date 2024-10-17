Megan Marshack, aide to Nelson Rockefeller who was with him at his death in 1979, dies at 70

She was working for the AP as a radio reporter in 1975 when she tried to get Rockefeller's attention at a news conference in which he was answering questions in Spanish. After addressing him as ''Señor Vice Presidente" and pressing her case in Spanish, she switched to English to ask Rockefeller her question about New York City's fiscal straits, drawing laughter from the room full of reporters. The pair walked out of the room together, according to the obituary.