VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France — Megan Gustafson has been The Associated Press women's college basketball player of the year, a WNBA draft pick and played basketball around the world.

The native of Port Wing, Wisconsin, and now backup on the Las Vegas Aces is an Olympian.

With a victory to boot.

Not for the United States, the country so deep in women's talent that the Americans could fill a starting unit from their bench. Gustafson made her Olympic debut Sunday scoring a team-high 29 points to help Spain, the world's fourth-ranked team, rally and beat China 90-89 in overtime to open women's group play.

''It's overwhelming,'' a jubilant Gustafson said.

With countries allowed to add a naturalized citizen to their Olympic rosters, Spain reached out to Gustafson's agent after seeing her play in Europe. Asked if she wanted a passport, Gustafson said yes.

Spain got someone who can score inside, shoot the 3 and rebound. The 6-foot-4 Gustafson grabbed eight rebounds against China and made 14 of 19 shots inside the arc.

Gustafson? Well, she called this the right career move. She also got something missing since her college days at Iowa after bouncing around the WNBA from Dallas to Washington, Phoenix and now the Aces.

That doesn't count those teams she's played for in Europe.

''I'm just really thankful for Spain and the opportunity that they've presented,'' Gustafson said. ''They've been super welcoming. They just kind of embraced me as family.''

Those teammates help the most on the court where all the play calls are in Spanish.

''It's quite the adjustment, but thankfully I do have a little bit of Spanish back in terms of speaking Spanish and learning Spanish from high school a little bit,'' Gustafson said. "And they hired a teacher for me. So slowly but surely we're trying to adjust.''

Gustafson, 27, has had family coming to Pierre Mauroy Stadium in northeast France near Belgium. Yes, wearing Spain's red and yellow is required.

In the WNBA, Gustafson comes off the bench behind two-time league MVP A'ja Wilson who's starting for the Americans as the U.S. chases an unprecedented eighth straight gold medal. Sunday's win certainly offers Spain — and Gustafson — stronger hopes of taking home a medal.

Gustafson knows exactly what color she wants the most.

''I'd love to steal that gold medal from Team USA,'' Gustafson said.

