River Valley Church is one step closer to having a permanent home in the northwest suburb of Maple Grove.

The city's Planning Commission on June 12 recommended the City Council approve plans for a 34,000-square-foot building at 17575 N. Arbor Ridge Parkway. The building would include a worship center with seating for 600 people, plus a smaller auditorium, four classrooms, administrative offices and an expansive lobby. The site also would include 295 parking stalls.

River Valley, a member of the Assemblies of God, has eight other campuses in the Twin Cities, plus one in Faribault, Minn.

The Maple Grove campus has been holding Sunday services in rented space at the Whirlyball entertainment center at 13644 N. 80th Circle. When the new building opens, the church will also hold community gatherings and youth services on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, and weddings and funerals as needed.

Construction is set to begin Sept. 18 and the facility would open in the summer of 2024.