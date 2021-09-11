The Vikings have a new person leading every major role on special teams, after a season in which kicker Dan Bailey struggled late in the season, the team ranked last in the NFL with 4.3 yards per punt return and 30th with 43.5 yards per punt, and kickoff return unit didn't provide much of a field-position advantage.

COORDINATOR

Ryan Ficken: Former longtime assistant coordinator replaced Marwan Maalouf and has simplified the schemes, allowing specialists to play faster.

KICKER

Greg Joseph: The 27-year-old journeyman hasn't kicked in a meaningful game since the 2019 postseason.

PUNTER

Jordan Berry: Played his first six seasons with Pittsburgh before getting beat out by rookie Pressley Harvin III this summer. Replaces Britton Colquitt as punter and holder, providing better hang time and direction.

KICK RETURNER

Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Coach Mike Zimmer says he loves the rookie's fearless attitude but said he needs to protect the ball better.

PUNT RETURNER

Dede Westbrook: The Vikings don't list a No. 1 punt returner on their depth chart. K.J. Osborn is listed second followed by Westbrook third and Smith-Marsette as "other." Westbrook didn't play during the preseason but was signed in part for his punt return ability. He had a 9.8-yard average with one touchdown in 47 career attempts with Jacksonville.