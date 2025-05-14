Meet the Mount Athos monks living at Simonos Petra monastery in northern Greece

MOUNT ATHOS, Greece — Mount Athos, a verdant peninsula in northern Greece, has been a center of Christian Orthodox monasticism for more than 1,000 years.
The all-male autonomous community, known in Greek as Agion Oros, or Holy Mountain, is no stranger to non-Greeks. Of its 20 monasteries, one is Russian, one is Bulgarian and one is Serbian, and the presence of monks from other nations is not unusual.
But it is in one monastery — Simonos Petra — that the greatest range of nationalities reside.
Here is a look at four of Simonos Petra's monks, and how they view Mount Athos:
Archimandrite Eliseos, 74: Greek
Abbot of Simonos Petra since 2000, Eliseos has been living in the monastery since 1973.
On Mount Athos: ''Truly Mount Athos spiritually has no borders. It is a place, a center of Christian monasticism. Not just now, since a long time ago. And it has the name Agion Oros (Holy Mountain).
And indeed, spiritually we cannot say it has borders. And this is proven through its survival through the centuries, that Mount Athos … has a sacred mission to unite people in peaceful coexistence, where between them there will be true relationships, love and harmonious cooperation.''