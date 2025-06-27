Meet the men who just became Catholic priests in Virginia

ARLINGTON, Va. — At a time when the U.S. Catholic Church is grappling with a severe shortage of priests, the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia, recently ordained 12 new priests — its second-largest class ever — in a joyful Mass at its cathedral.
Ahead of the ceremony, The Associated Press spent time with the men, who explained what drove them to choose a life of celibacy, obedience and devotion.
Here are four of their stories.
A rare kind of leader
As a teenager active in youth ministry, the Rev. Ricky Malebranche was often encouraged by adults to consider the priesthood.
He assumed it was just what Catholics told religious, young men.
At the end of college, he thought seriously about seminary. But it would take another nine years, he said, before God told him: ''I want you to be my priest.''
By then, he had built a career as a high school counselor and coach. He owned a home and hoped to one day marry and have children. ''Oh no, you missed your chance, Jesus,'' he thought.