LYNX DRAFT PICKS

FIRST ROUND (sixth overall)

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina forward

The 6-2 Herbert Harrigan was part of a Gamecocks team that won the NCAA title in 2017, reached the Elite Eight in 2018 and reached the Sweet 16 in 2019. Has a big upside on offense and already appears to be WNBA-ready on defense. Plays with intensity. Averaged 13.1 points, a career-high 5.6 rebounds as a senior. She is one of only three South Carolina players — A'ja Wilson and Alaina Coates are the others — with 1,000 career points and 200 blocks.

SECOND ROUND (16TH overall)

Crystal Dangerfield, Connecticut point guard

She may be undersized at 5-5, but she has shown she can run a top program in big games. This past season she averaged 14.9 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Many had her rated as the second- or third-best true point guard in the draft, and most had her being drafted late in the first round. Finished her college career with just under 600 assists. She is reunited with former teammate Napheesa Collier.

THIRD ROUND (26TH overall)

Erica Ogwumike, Rice guard

The 5-9 guard was acquired when the Lynx traded Stephanie Talbot to New York for the Liberty's third-round pick. The younger sister of WNBA stars Chiney and Nneka, she averaged 19 points and 10.3 rebounds and shot 45.8% as a senior. A great rebounder for her size.

