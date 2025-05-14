Meet the Hoo Lee Gans! Giants fans help Korean star Jung Hoo Lee feel at home with fan group

SAN FRANCISCO — Jung Hoo Lee has sparked something special with San Francisco Giants fans — we're talking hair-on-fire levels of excitement.
A group of them are going above and beyond to make the Korean center fielder feel welcome in the Bay Area.
Meet the Hoo Lee Gans.
Lee has built an almost cult-like following at Oracle Park since joining San Francisco before the 2024 season on a $113 million, six-year deal. A standout player in South Korea, Lee's rookie MLB season was dashed by injury, but he's emerged as perhaps the team's best player this year. The speedy 26-year-old is starting to look like a star, and Giants fans have responded in kind.
That's most apparent in the third deck at Oracle Park, where the Hoo Lee Gans fan group is growing by the homestand. Members are given T-shirts with ''Hoo Lee Gans'' on the front, along with a fiery red and orange spiked wig. What originally began as a discussion between friends has developed into a movement that has attracted nearly 200 members and is still growing. The group even has a recruiting website.
''I brought this thing to life a month ago and it's taken off,'' said Kyle Smeallie, who described himself as the lead organizer. ''It's been incredible the reception it's gotten, not just in San Francisco but around the world.''
It's easy to spot the group at the Giants' waterfront ballpark. It tries to organize trips to Giants games together, and once inside the ballpark, it routinely breaks out in chants in support of Lee whenever he steps on the field.
''I know of them,'' Lee said through interpreter Joe Han. ''I knew that they were going to come to the game (Tuesday). They're a big motivation for me to play every day and put my best effort out there on the field.''