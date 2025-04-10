Meet the Gulf shrimpers rooting on Trump's tariffs in a Texas fishing town

PALACIOS, Texas — While American consumers and markets wonder and worry about President Donald Trump's on-again, off-again tariffs, there's one group cheering him as they hope he'll prop up their sinking business: Gulf coast shrimpers.
American shrimpers have been hammered in recent years by cheap imports flooding the U.S. market and restaurants, driving down prices to the point that profits are razor thin or shrimpers are losing money and struggling to stay afloat.
Tariffs, they hope, could level the playing field and help their businesses not just survive but thrive.
''It's been tough the last several years that we've tried to fight through this," said Reed Bowers, owner of Bowers Shrimp Farm in Palacios, Texas. Tough times meant difficult choices for many. "Cutting people off, laying people off, or reduce hours or reduce wages ... whatever we can do to survive."
Foreign competition
Since 2021, the price of imported shrimp has dropped by more than $1.5 billion, according to the Southern Shrimpers Alliance trade association, causing the U.S. shrimp industry to lose nearly 50% of its market value.
The shrimpers alliance complains that the overseas industry has benefitted from billions of dollars invested in shrimp aquaculture, cheap or even forced labor, use of antibiotics banned in the U.S., and few or no environment regulations.
More than 90% of shrimp consumed in the U.S. is imported, according to the alliance.